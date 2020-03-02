On Monday, U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has shared footage from the maiden flight of the Navy’s newest version of Osprey aircraft.

The CMV-22B is the latest V22 variant and will be based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego and Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The Navy selected the Bell Boeing CMV-22B Osprey to replace the C-2A Greyhound fleet. Bell Boeing will deliver 48 of the tiltrotor aircraft.

The CMV-22B will be capable of transporting up to 6,000 pounds of cargo and/or personnel over a 1,150 nautical mile range. This expanded range is due to the addition of two new 60 gallon tanks installed in the wing for an additional 120 gallons of fuel and the forward sponson tanks were redesigned for additional capacity.

The CMV-22B variant has a beyond line-of-sight high frequency radio, a public address system for passengers, and an improved lighting system for cargo loading. The aircraft will also be capable of internally transporting the F-35C Lightning II engine power module.

CMV-22B is scheduled to achieve initial operational capability in 2021.