The U.S. aerospace giant Boeing released video of its newest F-15EX Advanced Eagle fighter jets.

Boeing posted a short promo video of a new fighter jet on social media pointing that new combat aircraft will be equipped with World’s fastest computer, Fly-by-wire controls, and leading-edge electronic radar.

The company’s website said the Boeing’s F-15EX is the most cost-effective, ready, advanced solution to meet U.S. Air Force capacity requirements and add capability to the fleet. Driven by Boeing’s active production line, the next-generation jet enables pilots and mechanics to transition in a matter of days as opposed to years while delivering unmatched total life cycle costs.

Complementing other aircraft, the F-15EX enhances the air combat capabilities of the fleet to ensure the U.S. remains ahead of current and emerging threats. With next-generation technologies to provide unrivaled capabilities in a broad spectrum of environments, Boeing’s F-15EX delivers more payload, capacity and range than any fighter in its class.

The F-15EX will can carry the full array of air-to-air, air-to-ground and maritime strike weapons. The aircraft can engage a multitude of targets on any given mission.

The Advanced F-15’s design architecture facilitates affordable, low-risk integration of new weapons.

On September 10, members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense appropriations subcommittee recommended $992.4 million for 8 F-15EX aircraft, of which 2 test aircraft are funded in research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E), Air Force.

Boeing also said that in support of the National Defense Strategy, the United States Air Force must purchase an additional 24 combat aircraft per year. F-15EX is the only way to rapidly and affordably meet the Air Force’s critical requirements.