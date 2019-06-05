The aviation giant Boeing has released onboard footage showed its modern KC-46A Pegasus tanker that provides fuel in mid-air for EC-130H Compass Call electronic attack aircraft.

In a video released by Boeing on its Twitter account, KC-46 tanker as the U.S. Air Force team completes EC-130H Compass Call receiver certification testing at Edwards Air Force Base.

The EC-130H Compass Call is an electronic attack aircraft flown by the United States Air Force. Based on the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, Compass Call aircraft are responsible for a highly specialized, unique mission; electronic warfare.

The aircraft is heavily modified to disrupt enemy command and control communications, perform offensive counterinformation operations, and do other kinds of electronic attack.

As to KC-46, this is modern Boeing’s military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft. The KC-46 builds on the capabilities of other refuelers such as the KC-10 and KC-135. The KC-46 can be refueled mid-air, and has enhanced communication, self-protection and situational awareness capabilities.

The KC-46A Pegasus is intended to start replacing the Air Force’s aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps as well as allied nation aircraft.