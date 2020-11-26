Boeing receives new contract for ‘doomsday plane’ support

The U.S. Air Force has awarded the American plane-maker Boeing a contract to support its E-4B Advanced Airborne Command Post, commonly known as ‘doomsday plane’.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense said that Boeing has received a new order in the estimated amount of $196 million for E-4B support.

Within the contract, the Option Five exercise will provide E-4B program management, field service representatives, system integration laboratory support, emergency support, spare procurement, spare repair and overhaul, engine sustainment and scheduled and unscheduled depot maintenance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2021.

The E-4B aircraft, a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200, is used to transport the secretary of Defense and is born and bred for battle. It is always on 24-hour alert, 7-days a week, with a global watch team at one of many selected bases throughout the world.

The E-4B is protected against the effects of electromagnetic pulse and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronics and a wide variety of communications equipment. An advanced satellite communications system provides worldwide communication for senior leaders through the airborne operations center. Other improvements include nuclear and thermal effects shielding, acoustic control, an improved technical control facility and an upgraded air-conditioning system for cooling electrical components.