U.S. aerospace giant Boeing received the new contract modification to the production of the fastest fighter jet computer in the World.

Boeing has been awarded an $84,1 million contract modification to exercises an option that provides the production and integration of the Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCPII) boxes and related equipment into the F-15 fighter aircraft platform.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by July 22, 2022, according to a statement issued Thursday by U.S. Department of Defense.

The Boeing ‘s website said the ADCPII is the fastest fighter jet computer in the world that capable of processing 87 billion instructions per second of computing throughput- translating into faster and more reliable mission processing capability for aircrew.

The increased processing capability is critical to new advanced capabilities such as Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS), long range infrared search and track capability (IRST), high speed radar communications and future software suite upgrades.

The new super-high-speed computer will also help facilitate emerging F-15 “fly-by-wire” automated flight control systems.

Fly-by-wire means a pilot provides input straight to a computer, which then determines how to have the aircraft perform. A computer provides electrical signals more quickly and more safely, enabling an aircraft to move from point to point as opposed to flying with mechanical controls, Boeing officials said.