Boeing receives $79.4M for support for Japanese KC-46A tankers

American plane-maker Boeing has won a sole-source, $79,4 million deal for KC-46A long-lead spares, initial spares and support equipment from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, according to an Apr. 19 Pentagon announcement.

The award, an undefinitized modification of a previous contract, provides mission-essential long-lead spares, initial spares, and support equipment for use on the Japan KC-46 aircraft being produced under the basic contract.

Under the contract modification, the work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. The location of performance is Everett, Washington.

Boeing is assembling KC-46A aircraft for both the U.S. Air Force and Japan on its 767 production line in Everett, Washington. Boeing’s Japanese partners produce 16% of the KC-46 airframe structure.

Japan is the KC-46 program’s first international customer.

Boeing was awarded the initial FMS contract for Japan’s first KC-46 aircraft and logistics services in December 2017 following the Japan Ministry of Defense’s KC-X aerial refueling competition. A contract for a second KC-46 was awarded to Boeing in December 2018.