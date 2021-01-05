Thursday, April 8, 2021
Boeing receives $21.6 million for support conversion of Saudi F-15S fighters

By Colton Jones
Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted American plane-maker Boeing for support conversion of the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S into an F-15SA fighter aircraft.

The contract, announced on Monday, calls for support for the conversion of the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S into an F-15SA aircraft, which includes program management, reach-back support for the 48 continental United States and Washington, D.C.; temporary on-site for outside the continental U.S. assistance (if needed); and round robin repairs.

Per the contract, the aerospace giant will perform all the work in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 30, 2022.

Also noted that this contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.

FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The F-15SA is an advanced version of the F-15S currently operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The new aircraft sports a digital electronic warfare suite, fly-by-wire flight control system, an infrared search-and-track system, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, advanced cockpit displays and Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems among many other advancements.

