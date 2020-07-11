Saturday, July 11, 2020
type here...

Boeing receives $150 million for anti-ballistic missile system

NewsSpace Force
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Jose Davila

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. State Dept. given green light for Japan to buy more F-35 fighters

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for Japan to buy F-35A Conventional Take­Off and Landing (CTOL) and F-35B Short Take-Off and...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. approves UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter sale to Jordan for $23 mln

The U.S. government said Tuesday that it had approved a $23 million arms sale to the Government of Jordan. The U.S. State Department has approved...
View Post
Aviation

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black...
View Post
Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft. The potential deal...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. aerospace giant Boeing announced on Friday an agreement worth about $150 million for the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.

Boeing was awarded a contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency, to previously awarded on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense development and sustainment contract (DSC). It has held a sole-source, $6.6 billion development and sustainment contract for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system since 2018, which expires in 2023.

The system consists of ground-based interceptor missiles and radar which would intercept incoming warheads in space. Boeing Defense, Space & Security is the prime contractor of the program, tasked to oversee and integrate systems from other major defense sub-contractors, such as Computer Sciences Corporation and Raytheon.

- Advertisement -

The GMD system got its start in the 1980s under President Ronald Reagan. At a time when “mutually assured destruction” was considered the only way to prevent an enemy’s nuclear attack, Reagan launched the Strategic Defense Initiative – better known as “Star Wars” – to create a new line of defense against nuclear missiles.

Technology at the time was not yet capable of striking a ballistic missile on the edge of outer space, however, and the program stalled. In the ’90s, the success of the Patriot missile program during the Gulf War proved that knocking a missile out of the sky was possible, and Reagan’s vision again gained momentum. Then, in 2002, President George W. Bush issued a directive to set up missile defense capabilities by 2004.

The Ballistic Missile Defense System was declared operational in September 2004, and it has been running round-the-clock ever since.

Currently, the system is deployed in military bases in the states of Alaska and California; in 2018 comprising 44 interceptors and spanning 15 time zones with sensors on land, at sea, and in orbit. In 2019, a missile defense review requested that 20 additional ground-based interceptors be based in Alaska.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
Army

New details about U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle revealed

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense and GM Defense LLC announced an agreement worth about $214,3 million to build, field and sustain the...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
Read more

Related News

Army

U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground. During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving...
Read more
Aviation

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
News

Israel launches new spy satellite that will be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities

Israel's Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched a rocket carrying a new Ofek 16 electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine