U.S. aerospace giant Boeing performed the flight test of its Chinook Block II helicopter with the new Advanced Chinook Rotor Blades (ACRB).

“The new blades will add 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) in lift capability for the U.S. Army soldiers,” Boeing Defense’s Twitter account announced on 16 January.

Developed by Boeing and the U.S. Army, the ACRB is a new fully composite blade with a swept-tip design. Flying the ACRB is a major milestone on the road to Chinook Block II, a series of upgrades focused on increasing payload, providing commonality across the fleet and creating a foundation for affordable future upgrades.

Boeing’s H-47 Chinook Block II is powered by cutting-edge technologies to lift more throughout the envelope – especially in high, hot operating conditions – all of which enable soldiers to meet tomorrow’s heavy-lift mission requirements. Not only does Block II improve readiness for the U.S. Army and Special Operations warfighters, it also limits future sustainment costs and ensures that the Chinook fleet will be available to serve for decades to come.

The program also supports an essential industrial base, allowing key suppliers within the aerospace sector to remain productive while safeguarding American jobs. With more than 950 Chinooks in 20 countries, the program continues to deliver unrivaled production, maintenance and sustainment cost efficiencies.

First delivery is expected in 2023. Eventually, the Army will upgrade more than 500 Chinooks to the new configuration.