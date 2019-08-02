The U.S. aerospace giant Boeing opened doors on its new V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft production facility.

At the new 350,000-square-foot V-22 modern factory outside Philadelphia, Boeing will build fuselages for the tiltrotor aircraft and modernize the MV-22 fleet for the United States Marine Corps.

“Boeing’s $115 million investment supports U.S. and international demand for the unrivaled capabilities of the V-22,” said David Koopersmith, vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift. “We started this project two years ago in a mothballed building. Now, it is a state of the art manufacturing center for the only in-service tiltrotor aircraft in the world.”

According to a press release put out by Boeing, Interior and exterior improvements for the V-22 production facility increase energy efficiency and incorporate key safety and environmental provisions. The renovated factory includes new wash/de-paint and final paint booths to support a MV-22 modification program.

The new factory will improve safety and productivity, lower operating costs, and reduce Boeing’s environmental impact. It will be home to the Common Configuration – Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) program that standardizes the Marine Corps Osprey fleet by upgrading previously built aircraft to the new Block C configuration. The factory will also house fuselage production for Navy, Air Force, Marines, and international Osprey customers.

“The V-22 readiness program is our number one priority,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, V-22 Joint Program Manager. “The CC-RAM program is key in meeting our readiness goals and returning capable and reliable aircraft to Marine units around the world.”

Boeing employs approximately 4,600 people in Pennsylvania and supports 16,000 direct and indirect jobs in the commonwealth.

Take a look inside our brand-new #V22 factory! Watch as teams transform 350,000 square feet of unoccupied space into today’s modern facility where we’ll update the MV-22 fleet for the @USMC. pic.twitter.com/TV0UJngA94 — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) August 1, 2019