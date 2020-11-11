Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Boeing gets $9,8 billion contract for F-15 support for Saudi Arabia

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons

The U.S. Department of Defense just awarded aerospace giant Boeing a contract worth nearly $10 billion for F-15 fighter jet support for Saudi Arabia. 

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, covers modernization and sustainment of the F-15 Royal Saudi Air Force fleet to include such efforts as hardware, software, and interface design, development, integration, test, subsystem and structural component production and installation of future modifications and enhancements to the F-15 Saudi weapon system as well as product support.

Per the contract, the ordering period for this contract is five years from the date of contract award plus an option for an additional five year ordering period.

“This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the result of a sole-source acquisition,” DSCA said in its announcement. ” Initial delivery order FA8634-21-F-0015 will be awarded concurrently in the amount of $1,032,649 using FMS modification and development type 4F funds.”

Also noted that the F‐15 Division Contracts Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Executive Editor

