The world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems Boeing Co. received a $51,5 million contract to procure 136 Advanced Capability Mission Computers in support of the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, according to a recent U.S. Department of Defense news release.

Boeing was awarded a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for mission computers that make it possible to “build” the most tactically calibrated low-altitude flight paths through echelon air defense systems of the enemy, starting from the terrain features of the theater of operations, as well as the characteristics of radar systems imparted by enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in February 2022.

The Advanced Capability Mission Computer is an integrated information processing system, providing complete hardware and software solutions. It is built on a well-defined open systems architecture allowing for rapid insertion of emerging technologies.

The ACMC is a set of digital computer hardware and software that performs general purpose, I/O, video, voice, and graphics processing.