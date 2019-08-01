The U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has been awarded a $25 million contract modification for Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production for Saudi Arabia.

This modification continues the Phase I design maturity, analysis, and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production line for the government of Saudi Arabia, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Main works will be performed in St. Louis and Indianapolis.

The estimated completion date is September 2019.

Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $25,3 million will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

In addition, this modification provides for the redesign of obsolete parts to replace obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support SLAM-ER weapon system production and improve future sustainment.

SLAM-ER, a derivative of Harpoon, is an air-dropped surgical strike weapon against high-value land targets or ships at sea or in port. A highly accurate man-in-the-loop cruise missile, SLAM-ER can be launched from a range of more than 150 nautical miles and is reprogrammable in flight, according to Boeing.

SLAM-ER extends the weapon system’s combat effectiveness, providing an effective, long-range, precision-strike option for both pre-planned and target-of-opportunity attack missions against land and ship targets. SLAM-ER is capable of flying automatically to its target using GPS-only inputs. It has several different modes for tracking targets using its seeker including being directed to a desired impact point manually by an operator in an aircraft.