Aerospace giant Boeing Co. has been awarded a $227 million U.S. Navy delivery order for the procurement of main and nose landing gear assemblies in support of the Super Hornet aircraft.

According to a statement issued Monday by U.S. Department of Defense, Boeing awarded a delivery order for the landing gears for the F/A-18E/F multirole fighter aircraft and EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, a specialized version of the two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet.

The period of performance for this delivery order begins in October 2019 and will be completed by March 2023 with no option periods. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri.

The combat-proven Super Hornet delivers cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability, outdistancing current and emerging threats well into the future.

The Super Hornet has the capability, flexibility and performance necessary to modernize the air or naval aviation forces of any country.

Two versions of the Super Hornet – the single-seat E model and the two-seat F model – are able to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions.

As to the EA-18G Growler, this is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today. A variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet, the Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world.