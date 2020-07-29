Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Blue Angels receives first F/A-18E Super Hornet

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy newest Expeditionary Sea Base kicks off its first deployment

On Monday, the Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet press release said that the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), departed...
View Post
Aviation

Ukrainian fighter jets escorts U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft over Black Sea

Ukrainian Su-27 fighters carried out their first exercise in close-air support with the U.S Navy maritime patrol aircraft. Su-27s escorted a U.S Navy P-8A...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. military is scrambling to get ships and planes out of way of Hurricane Douglas

U.S. Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii not currently undergoing maintenance availabilities have begun plans to sortie as Hurricane Douglas travels toward the...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter intercept U.S. patrol aircraft on spying mission

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S....
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy will improve MH-60R/S helicopter survivability

The U.S. Navy is focusing on integrating the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60R and MH-60S to improve the survivability of helicopters and...
View Post
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, has received first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft.

On Tuesday, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron press release said that the first F/A-18E Super Hornet for the US Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (USNFDS) “Blue Angels” arrived at home base NAS Pensacola (FL).

The Blue Angels are slated to transition to the F/A-18 Super Hornet later this year after using the F/A-18 Hornet for 34 years.


The Blue Angels have operated Boeing F/A-18A, C, B, and D models for 30 years – far longer than they have flown any other aircraft type. The new F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft is 25 percent larger and has 40 percent more range than the F/A-18C/D, making the aircraft substantially larger than its predecessors.

The Super Hornet comes in the single-seat F/A-18E and the tandem-seat F/A-18F.

The Super Hornet has the capability, flexibility and performance necessary to modernize the air or naval aviation forces of any country. It is able to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions.

