Famed U.S. helicopter maker Bell has released a new video of its newest attack reconnaissance helicopter, illustrating Bell 360 Invictus with its networked and air-launched effects (ALE) capabilities.

The Bell’s footage shows that a new helicopter is able to deploy loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone), delivers advanced agility and speed along with the ability to rapidly process battlefield information to win the fight.

Also, the Bell 360 Invictus supports a 20mm cannon and internal payload that features an integrated munitions launcher to accommodate current and future ordnance. The combination of advanced sensors and air-launched effects elevates situational awareness and increases lethality across the multidomain spectrum.

Bell’s 360 Invictus, the company’s proposal for the US Army’s Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition, would be able to meet the US Army’s 180kt (333km/h) cruise speed requirement.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, increased safety and greater operational readiness—all to deliver decisive capabilities.

By meeting or exceeding the U.S. Army’s requirements, the Bell 360 Invictus will exploit terrain, employ lethal effects and develop information to keep soldiers on the ground informed-shaping the tactical environment to outmaneuver our adversaries. Backed by a designed-as-built manufacturing model and digital thread–enabled tools to enhance design collaboration, the Bell 360 Invictus is as practical as it is lethal. Bell’s program-based approach and digital toolkit make adapting and scaling aircraft faster and more streamlined than ever before.