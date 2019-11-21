Bell-Boeing, a joint venture between Boeing and Textron, has been contracted to support the V-22 Osprey aircraft platform, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $379,3 million and provide Osprey maintenance, repair and consumable material support.

“Locations of performance are Maryland, Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 20, 2024, performance completion date,” the Department of Defense message states. “Using military services are Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.”

The V-22 Osprey is the world’s only production tiltrotor aircraft, enabling servicemen and women to conduct diverse missions throughout the most difficult operating environments.

The V-22 has become one of the most in-demand and reliable aircraft in military service with its unique vertical maneuverability combined with the speed, range and fuel efficiency of a fixed-wing airplane.

Major production locations are Philadelphia and Amarillo, with Rolls-Royce producing the aircraft’s two engines in its Indianapolis facility.

So far, more than 375 V-22 aircraft have accumulated more than 450,000 flight hours across a spectrum of missions. Soon, the U.S. Navy will begin using a new V-22 variant to deliver personnel and cargo to its aircraft carriers, becoming the latest operator leveraging the aircraft’s unique capabilities.

Since 2007, the V-22 has continuously served the Marines and Navy, as well as Air Force Special Operations. A third variant, the CMV-22, is scheduled to join the U.S. Navy fleet in 2020.