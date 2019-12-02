Bell-Boeing, a joint-venture between Boeing and Bell Helicopter, has been contracted for “based logistics and engineering support” for the V-22 Osprey aircraft, according to a recent U.S. Department of Defense news release.

The contract modification, from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia and announced on Friday, is valued at more than $218 million.

“Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, has been awarded a maximum $218,749,892 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-20-F-CD01) with four one-year option periods for performance based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform,” the DoD message states.

Also added that locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2020, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales to Japan.

Bell Boeing supports V-22 readiness through a comprehensive sustainment effort that includes maintenance, training, on-site field representatives and data analytics. Bell Boeing is also working with the V-22 program office on several efforts to improve V-22 readiness. The Marines’ Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization program (CC-RAM), the Air Force’s configuration reducing modification plan, and nacelle wiring and structure improvements are expected to increase readiness of the V-22 fleet.

The Boeing’s website said the Osprey platform is a joint service multirole combat aircraft utilizing tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With its rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter. Once airborne, it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight. This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operational niche unlike any other aircraft.

For its part, Bell noted that V-22 Osprey is the world’s only production tiltrotor aircraft.

The V-22 has been battle-tested in combat and contingency operations throughout the world. Commanders demand the V-22 when they need to carry out the toughest missions in the most challenging operating environments. The V-22’s multimission capabilities reshape what is possible, both on and off the battlefield.

Currently, the V-22 fleet of tiltrotor aircraft has topped the 500,000 flight hour milestone. More than 375 Ospreys logged the hours, including the U.S. Air Force CV-22 and the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22.