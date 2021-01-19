Belarus will receive new Mi-35 attack helicopters from Russia

Four Russian-made Mi-35 attack helicopters will arrive for the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to sources in the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin in an interview with state-run TV channel Belarus-1 also confirmed that Belarus signed contract with Russia’s arms export company for four Mi-35 helicopters for Armed Forces of Belarus.

In addition, earlier on 14 January, Chief of the Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major-General Igor Golub has announced that contracts on supplying Mi-35 helicopters and another batch of Su-30SM jet fighters have been signed already.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Scramble Magazine , the Belarus Air Force currently has just over a dozen Mi-24 attack helicopters, of various variants, still active in its inventory. The new Mi-35M helicopters will definitely replace the older versions in due time.

The new Mi-35 is a multi-role combat helicopter manufactured by Rostvertol, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

The aircraft integrates modern, high-precision weaponry for destroying ground-based armoured targets and providing air support for ground missions.