Wednesday, November 11, 2020
BAE Systems wins $94 million U.S. Navy contract for digital engineering

By Colton Jones
BAE Systems, a global leader in electronic warfare, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver advanced technology capability.

The details were given in a 10 November media release, to announce that BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year $94 million single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract.

“We are bringing new advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy to the Airborne Systems Integration Division,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Our state-of-the-art digital engineering capabilities, and extensive experience in integrating airborne systems are further strengthening the warfighter’s ability to meet mission requirements and ensuring combat readiness in the field.”

The award recognizes BAE Systems’ investments in the development of model-based systems engineering capabilities. The company’s ADAMS™ architecture provides a digital environment for systems engineering across multidisciplinary, multi-organization teams and stakeholders.

On this contract, the company will use its innovative tools and methods such as digital engineering to create the digital thread that provides full design traceability to requirements, improved collaboration, and a digital repository for the Airborne Systems Integration Division.

