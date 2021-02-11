BAE Systems awarded $183 million contract for additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles

BAE Systems has been awarded a $183 million contract modification involving the procurement of Amphibious Combat Vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 10 February, provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 36 full-rate production Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) and associated production and fielding and support costs.

As noted, the total cumulative face value of the contract is $3,3 billion and work is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The ACV is the Corps’ answer to the decades-old Assault Amphibious Vehicle, which has been in service since the 1970s. It is intended to serve Marines for at least the next 20-plus years.

A next-generation vehicle built by BAE Systems in cooperation with Italy’s Iveco and designed to provide increased lethality, survivability and protected mobility to the warfighter, the ACV will be carrying and fighting alongside Marines for generations to come.

The ACV is an eight-wheeled vehicle that will provide protection akin to the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, with landward maneuverability and mobility that is superior to that of the AAV. It will be outfitted with a precision weapons station for enhanced lethality, and a robust swim capability, allowing it to operate within the littorals and beyond.

On 4 November, the Marine Corps inducted into service its first batch of new wheeled Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) during the ‘activation ceremony’.