U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct training flights with Americans F-15 and British F-35 fighter jets in the vicinity of Norwegian Sea.

British and U.S. jets conducted integration flying training over international waters in the vicinity of the Norwegian Sea with the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as part of their deployment to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK.

These missions have been closely coordinated with the government of Norway and those of other neighboring countries, according to a recent U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa news release.

The B-2 aircraft, part of the Bomber Task Force currently deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, are from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The aircraft arrived in theater on August 27, and are temporarily operating out of RAF Fairford, England.

The deployment of stealth bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as the U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward training location for bombers.