Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...

Azure Summit tapped for AN/ZLQ-1 V2 Common Chassis for maritime patrol aircraft

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy

Fairfax-based Azure Summit Technology Inc. was awarded a modification to a previous contract from the U.S. Navy to support the AN/ZLQ-1 V2 Common Chassis for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft, Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Submarine Sensor Systems Programs.

The deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, was worth almost $22,3 million and covered production, repairs, engineering services and integration of the AN/ZLQ-1 V2 Common Chassis Derivative Systems digital signal processor, digital tuner modules, switches, as well as maintenance, product improvement and testing.

Under the terms of the agreement, the contract value will increase from $48 to $70 million.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AN/ZLQ-1 uses specific emitter identification (SEI) to track and detect emitters of interest.

This latest deal continues Azure Summit’s partnership with the Navy as a premiere provider of high-performance software-definable RF transceivers.

Azure Summit Technology is a small business with locations in Fairfax, Virginia, and Melbourne, Florida that develops and delivers high-performance RF hardware, firmware, and software products, and innovative, practical, multi-function RF systems solutions that address emerging missions of national importance for customers across the Department of Defense.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP