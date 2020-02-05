U.S. Marines has successfully verified its newest amphibious vehicle ability to work with naval shipping.

Awesome video footage shows the tests of the Marine Corps’ new Amphibious Combat Vehicle off the shore of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The Marines of Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch have tested the newest amphibious vehicle, which will replace the current Amphibious Assault Vehicle. The testing consisted of entering and departing a naval vessel to assess and verify how well the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle can integrate with naval shipping. This was the first time Marines have operated the new vehicle while boarding and departing a ship.

According to BAE Systems, this no-compromise 8×8 platform provided by Iveco Defence Vehicles offering is a unique mix of true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

The vehicle excels in all-terrain mobility and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 embarked Marines, blast protected positions for an additional crew of three, and improved survivability and force protection over currently fielded systems.