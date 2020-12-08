Australian F/A-18 fighter jet fails take-off at Amberley airbase, pilots eject

On morning Tuesday, a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet failed to take off from Amberley airbase after one of its engines malfunctioned.

According to local sources, two pilots have been forced to eject after a F/A-18F Super Hornet suffered an engine failure and takeoff was aborted.

The official press release of the Australian Defense Department said that both pilots are safe no other personnel were involved in the incident.

“Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley,” the Defense Department said in a statement.

“The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

“Defence’s first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF Base Amberley.

“Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

“The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation.”