XTEND delivers counter-drone interceptors to U.S. military

Xtend, an Israeli startup, announced that it is providing counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies for U.S. military and defense entities.

To date, the Israeli startup has delivered its Skylord Griffon counter-drone interception systems to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as other special forces and airports worldwide.

As noted by Xtend, when used by adversaries, small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) can become weapons of destruction that pose risks to U.S. personnel, critical assets and military operations. Due to the size, material and flight altitude of small drones, they cannot be mitigated by traditional air defense systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

To counter these threats, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) appointed the U.S. Army as the executive agent to oversee all C-sUAS programs; the executive agent later established the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO) in January 2020. Today, JCO leads, synchronizes, and directs all counter-drone activities across the DoD. Part of JCO’s strategy is to “Ready the Force,” which includes the development of materiel and non-materiel solutions that maximize counter capabilities as well as aid in the execution of DoD missions and defense against adversaries’ objectives. The DoD has allocated $404 million for C-UAS research and development as well as $83 million for C-UAS procurement for the 2021 fiscal year.

Committed to delivering revolutionary drone solutions that hyper-enable warfighters for C-UAS missions, Xtend has delivered dozens of Skylord Griffon systems, for operational usage to the United States Army Special Operations Command.

Skylord Griffon seamlessly interfaces with any detection or command and control system for total control. Fusing edge technology with human-centric cognitive capabilities— such as 3D navigation, visual HMI spatial translation, and augmented reality API—operators can deploy multiple drone teams to detect, identify, and intercept enemy drones. Skylord Griffon is designed to defeat Group 1/2 COTS UAS in ranges of up to three miles from the launch point. It flies up to 80 miles per hour and uses a single use effector to intercept the target drone within seconds of recognition.

“Skylord Griffon is the fastest, hard-kill counter-drone interception system in the defense market,” said Xtend CEO Aviv Shapira. “The system leverages state-of-the-art AR technology and enables operators to immerse themselves in remote, high-risk, GPS denied locations, avoiding danger. In addition to counter-drone interception, the SKYLORD drone systems are also optimal for ground-based air defense (GBAD), urban warfare, counter improvised explosive device initiatives (C-IED) and subterranean (Sub-T) operations.”