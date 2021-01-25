Wreckage of Russia’s new missile was found in Syria

Images have started to show up on social media showing the wreckage of a Russian modern guided missile system that was found in Syria.

Pictures have emerged on social media of the 9M133FM-3 Kornet long-range missile wreckage found in Al Ghab valley, Syria on last week.

The 9M133FM-3 is a man-portable anti-tank guided missile with a 10km range.

The advanced version of Russian-made third-generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) designed to destroy modern and advanced tanks, equipped with dynamic protection, lightly armored vehicles, fortifications, surface, low-speed air targets (helicopters, RPVs, attacking assault aircraft) at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and in conditions of enemy electronic and optical interference.

بقايا الصاروخ الذي استهدف فتحت سد زيزون والظاهر انه لم ينفجر يرجى من الجهات المعنية التعامل معه خشية أن يعبث به احد الفلاحين في منطقة الغاب فينفجر ..

Atif free syria pic.twitter.com/hCOndsQXw9 — عاطف العثمان Atif📷 (@atif781Osman) January 24, 2021

The Kornet has been widely exported and is produced under license in several countries. It was first used in combat in 2003 and has since been used in many conflicts.

This is not the first time that wreckage from this missile has been found in Syria, but for the first time, detailed markings have survived.