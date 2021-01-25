Monday, January 25, 2021
type here...

Wreckage of Russia’s new missile was found in Syria

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Images have started to show up on social media showing the wreckage of a Russian modern guided missile system that was found in Syria.

Pictures have emerged on social media of the 9M133FM-3 Kornet long-range missile wreckage found in Al Ghab valley, Syria on last week.

The 9M133FM-3 is a man-portable anti-tank guided missile with a 10km range.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The advanced version of Russian-made third-generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) designed to destroy modern and advanced tanks, equipped with dynamic protection, lightly armored vehicles, fortifications, surface, low-speed air targets (helicopters, RPVs, attacking assault aircraft) at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and in conditions of enemy electronic and optical interference.

The Kornet has been widely exported and is produced under license in several countries. It was first used in combat in 2003 and has since been used in many conflicts.

This is not the first time that wreckage from this missile has been found in Syria, but for the first time, detailed markings have survived.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP