World’s largest airplane delivers military chassis from US to Israel

The Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world’s biggest fully operational plane, has landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel delivering Oshkosh military chassis from the United States.

Ukrainian giant aircraft delivered U.S. military military chassis, the exact number of which is undisclosed, which intended to be fitted with an Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense system.

In 2019, the U.S. closed a deal to buy two Iron Dome batteries. The U.S. military is expected to begin inducting a first Iron Dome missile defense system in December 2020.



The Iron Dome system is a battle-proven, highly-accurate weapon and for years it has helped safeguard locations around Israel from rocket fire. Rafael’s website said their air defense systems are the world’s most deployed missile defense system, with more than 2,000 interceptions and a success rate greater than 90%.