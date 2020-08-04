Tuesday, August 4, 2020
World’s largest airplane delivers military chassis from US to Israel

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
The Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world’s biggest fully operational plane, has landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel delivering Oshkosh military chassis from the United States.

Ukrainian giant aircraft delivered U.S. military military chassis, the exact number of which is undisclosed, which intended to be fitted with an Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense system.

In 2019, the U.S. closed a deal to buy two Iron Dome batteries. The U.S. military is expected to begin inducting a first Iron Dome missile defense system in December 2020.


Deliveries of the first two Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on order for the U.S. Army are expected to commence in December 2020 and February 2021.

The Iron Dome system is a battle-proven, highly-accurate weapon and for years it has helped safeguard locations around Israel from rocket fire. Rafael’s website said their air defense systems are the world’s most deployed missile defense system, with more than 2,000 interceptions and a success rate greater than 90%.

