Sunday, February 21, 2021
UROVESA showcases latest defense capabilities during IDEX 2021

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Spanish heavy vehicle manufacturer URO Vehículos Especiales (UROVESA) took the opportunity at the IDEX 2021, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to display a range of its new equipment and platforms.

Founded in 1981, URO Vehículos Especiales S.A.(UROVESA) is a Spanish company engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and after-sales of special off-road vehicles for military and/or industrial use.

The company showcases its latest VAMTAC ST5 4×4 light armoured tactical vehicle with a new VAMTAC SK95 light truck in assault version.

The VAMTAC is a multipurpose platform specially created and designed for military use on all types of terrain and in all conditions. Manufactured by UROVESA in Spain since 1998, today it is a leading tactical vehicle with more than 5,500 units in service around the world with different configurations and applications.

The VAMTAC was created from the outset considering all operational requirements and a variety of applications that can be expected from a multipurpose military platform. Due to its qualities, It is now also well appreciated and employed to the civil sector.

Thus, based on the same platform, UROVESA has designed different variations of bodywork, loads, powers, equipment and accessories leading to multiple configurations to adapt to the countless needs of our customers.

