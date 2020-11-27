UkrOboronProm unveils upgraded multi-purpose recovery vehicle

Ukrainian state-owned defense industrial group UkrOboronProm has unveiled an upgraded BTS-4 multi-purpose recovery vehicle on Thursday.

The BTS-4 is an advanced version of the Soviet armored recovery vehicle developed by the State Enterprise “Lviv Armored Plant” (part of the UkrOboronProm). It is designed to recover and tow heavy vehicles and handle heavy loads.

According to a UkrOboronProm news release, the BTS-4 developed to perform mechanical support on the battlefield, emergency evacuation of the damaged tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the combat zone, withdrawal of stuck vehicles. The recovery vehicle can lift loads, dig, weld and perform technical support of tank units in the field conditions.

“Currently, the upgraded BTS-4 has successfully passed series tests and sent to the troops. I want to note that we have carried out pre-contractual work with the Ministry of Defense to restore the batch of BTS-4 armored vehicles next year, the company’s production facilities are ready,” director of “Lviv Armored Plant”, Victor Androschuk said.

The BTS-4 is based on the chassis of the T-55 tank. Mounted at the front of the hull on the left side is a hydraulic crane that can lift 12 tonnes. Other equipment of the vehicle includes also a winch capable of a 100-ton, an auxiliary winch, a hydraulically operated dozer/stabilizing blade at the front of the hull, towing equipment and a complete range of tools and recovery equipment.