UkrOboronProm receives Ukrainian Army order for 75 BTR-4 combat vehicles

On Friday, General Director at Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy V Gusev said that the Ukrainian Army is purchasing a new tranche of 75 BTR-4E infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) for its soldiers.

The contract award from the Ukrainian military enables the Kharkiv Morozov Design Bureau (KMDB), part of UkrOboronProm, to produce a new batch of BTR-4 family of combat vehicles. The new deal covers the production of 75 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 1 BTR-4K command vehicle, and one BREM-4RM armoured recovery vehicle.

The BTR-4E is entirely Ukrainian development, competing with global counterparts. The national sample of light armored vehicles has powerful weapons, high speed and significant protection for the crew.

As noted by the UkrOboronProm, almost 80 BTR-4E enhanced Ukrainian Army during military operations in the East of the country. Manufacture of this type of domestic military equipment gives jobs to 27 thousand workers at 100 enterprises in Ukrainian defense industry. The closed production cycle and import substitution program allow using domestic components, not the Russian ones.