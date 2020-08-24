UkrOboronProm hands over new and upgraded combat vehicles to Ukrainian Army

Ukrainian state-run defense company UkrOboronProm has delivered new wheeled armored vehicle personnel carriers, upgraded main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on 23 August.

On the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, the country’ Armed Forces have received 132 samples of combat vehicles and other military equipment, included 38 units of communications equipment and 78 surveillance devices.

“Today, 132 samples of weaponry and military equipment, 38 units of communications equipment and 78 surveillance devices are transferred to the units of the Armed Forces for the performance of their tasks. These are modernized T-64 and T-72 tanks. The latest armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and tactical armored vehicles, as well as modern electronic warfare systems and surveillance equipment,” the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during handover ceremony in Vasilkov.

According to him, it is mandatory to re-equip the Ukrainian army, weaponize the latest combat systems, bring the military command bodies to NATO standards.

“Today is 28 days since we’ve had no combat losses. The whole world sees that Ukraine and its soldiers, like any normal civilized people, of course, seek peace in eastern Ukraine. This does not mean that we will stop taking care of our army. Because it is you – a modern and strong army – that is the key to such a desirable peace in Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the President thanked the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for conscientious performance of duty, courage and heroism.

After the ceremony, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran and Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi demonstrated to the President samples of equipment transferred to the army for the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the JFO area.