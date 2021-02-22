UkrOboronProm gets $86M support contract for Pakistani T-80 tanks

The Ukrainian state arms conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on Monday that it has been awarded an $85.6 million contract to support the fleet of T-80UD main battle tanks of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“Our armored-manufactured companies are constantly updating their production capacity and improving technologies that ensure high-quality work and products,” said Yuri Gusev, CEO of Ukroboronprom. “We also discussed with Pakistan new orders for the supply of 6TD1 and 6TD2 engines”.

In the mid-1990s, Pakistan bought Ukrainian T-80UDs for its main armoured corps of the Pakistan Army. The T-80UD tanks supplied to Pakistan had many features of the modern T-84, including new turrets.

Deliveries pf 320 T-80UD tanks began in 1997 and shipping was completed by early 2002.

At the same time, EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defense and beyond, announced it signed a tri-party strategic cooperation agreement with UkrOboronProm. The agreement will enable the three entities to exchange and develop advanced technologies that could lead to over $1 billion worth of investments.