Ukrainian future infantry fighting vehicle program unveiled

The Ukrainian manufacturer Arey Engineering Group unveiled a new heavy infantry fighting vehicle concept, dubbed Vavilon (Babylon in Ukrainian), that bases on the T-64 main battle tank chassis.

The story was first reported by Opk.com.ua news agency, which cited Arey’s engineers.

The Vavilon is a modern heavy infantry fighting vehicle with a hybrid power plant, the latest digital control system, state-of-the-art armor and additional protection not lower than STANAG 6.

Arey Engineering Group said the Vavilon, in an IFV configuration, has a combat weight of 36,000 kg. It can carry 11 troops: the commander, driver, gunner, and 8 soldiers.

The new combat vehicle is based on the chassis of the T-64 tank and also has a variant on the T-84 chassis. Vavilon implements the basic requirements of NATO for military vehicles in combat missions.

The power plant includes a TCD16.0V8 DEUTZ engine and electric motors up to 500 kW. Main engine power – 768 hp; together with the hybrid drive – 1080 hp. The hybrid drive allows to increase the maximum torque and to improve traction characteristics in all ranges of movement on all transfers. The use of a hybrid drive ensures the operation of heavy IFV in the following modes: 1) operation of the main engine; 2) only electric drive; 3) combined mode of operation, in which the dynamic characteristics of the chassis are increased by electric machines; 4) work in the mode of generator installation.

A newly released detail confirmed new heavy IFV will be fitted with a turret armed with one a 30 mm 2A42 main gun and a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun with “full integration” of Braier anti-tank missiles. Also, it has a remote turret with NSV 12.7mm machine gun and a UAG-40 grenade launcher.

According to a news agency report, the goal of the program is to develop a new modular vehicle that will use as a heavy troop carrier, armoured fighting vehicle, artillery system, and air-defense complex.