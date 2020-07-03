Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of another batch of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on 2 July.

UkrOboronProm released a statement on Thursday saying that “SE Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau, a part of UkrOboronProm, handed over to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine another batch of 4 BTR-4E armored personnel carriers.”

To date, 80% of the contract has been fulfilled – 37 out of 45 armored vehicles provided by the state defense order have been transferred to the military.

All armored vehicles are equipped with machine guns manufactured by the Kyiv plant “Mayak”, which actually resumed the full production process at this enterprise.

BTR-4E is entirely Ukrainian development, which is highly competitive. The domestic light armored vehicle sample has powerful armament, great speed and protection for the crew. Almost 80 vehicles BTR-4E strengthened the Ukrainian army during the military operation in the East of the country.

“Specialists of the SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau” are the innovative core of the UkrObotonProm. This is where the legendary tank “Oplot”, armored personnel carrier “Dozor-B” and modernized system “Grad” were developed.