Ukrainian Army receives new radar system that can spot combat drones

Ukrainian Army has received the new 35D6M radar system that can operate in contested electromagnetic environments and provides the warfighter an ability to detect and track current and emerging threats, according to a press release issued Tuesday by UkrOboronProm.

SE SPC Iskra, a subsidiary of Ukroboronprom (UOP), has announced that the company was formally handed over a new radar system to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Iskra has many years of experience in the developed and upgraded products such as 35D6, 36D6. Specialists of our company provide technical support for radar throughout the life cycle of stations, both in Ukraine and far beyond. This is extremely important for military equipment, which must and continuously perform combat duty and ensure control over the country’s airspace, “- said the director of Iskra Yuri Pashchenko.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 35D6M is an upgraded variant of 35D6 radar system that can identify and track combat aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial systems, including unmanned combat aerial aircraft.

The latest version of air space surveillance radar is designed to be used as a part of modern automated Air Defense systems, Anti-Aircraft Missile Complexes and to detect low flying air targets under active and passive jamming as well as to provide Air Traffic Control both for military and civil purpose.