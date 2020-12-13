Ukrainian Army receives 40 Kozak-2 light armored vehicles

The Ukrainian Army received its next batch of 40 Kozak-2 4×4 light armored vehicles on 12 December.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have officially inducted into service the next batch of 40 new Kozak-2 4×4 light armored vehicles, the Practika company announced on 12 December.

The Kozak-2 is a light multi-role vehicle based on an Iveco Eurocargo highly adaptable chassis and includes a v-shaped armored hull to protect the crew against anti-personnel mines or other explosives. It also uses suspended seats, and a collapsible sandwich structure in the floor to deflect and absorb mine blasts.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Designed for high mobility operations, both urban and rural, Kozak-2 can carry a crew of 10, a driver and a commander with 8 deployable dismounts. The vehicle fitted with a turret, capable of mounting up to a 12.7mm machine gun.

Kozak-2 was developed in 2015 to meet a Ukrainian Army need for an armored wheeled vehicle that could provide armored and mine protection.

Currently, 240 vehicles in 3 variants are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies.