Ukrainian Army is testing new Camel unmanned ground vehicle

The ArmyInform news agency announced that the Ukrainian Army has begun evaluating the new Camel tactical unmanned ground vehicle with a remote weapon station.

Last week, specialists from the Central Research Institute of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a practical phase of research tests of a new tactical system. In particular, they checked the capabilities of the platform for movement in rough, wooded areas and in the city, as well as for the logistics of combat operations of mechanized units in the settlements.

The Camel is an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) assisting dismounted troops with equipment transport and developed by the Ukrainian company Global Dynamics. The new UGV has a modular architecture and full compliance with the Army’s interoperability protocols makes the vehicle easy to upgrade, using a wide variety of missions kits, and keeps life cycle costs low.

Operation of the platform is easy, each wheel has its own electric engine with epitrochoid harmonic drive to ensure robust torque transmission to ensure steady footing in rough terrain and on steep slopes.

The remote control is enabled via secure radio control channel with a backup fiber-optic line. Each Camel radio system extends the reach of network coverage and allows connection of additional MESH nodes. Modular layered armor allows quick replacement of damaged parts.