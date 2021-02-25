Ukrainian Army expected to receive new Kozak-2M1 combat vehicles later this year

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expected to take delivery of improved Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles later this year, according to a ArmyInform report.

ArmyInform reported this week that Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and Special Operations Forces expected to receive the first batch of next generation Kozak-2M1 armored personnel carriers in the latter part of the year.

The Kozak-2M1 is the second generation of local-developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles.

It has a monocoque structure with an integrated special V-shaped hull that provides greater protection against roadside bombs. V-shaped hull helps deflect blasts out and away from the crew and its armoring can be customized to meet any mission requirement.

Produced by scientific and production association “Practika”, the Kozak-2M1 offers protection equivalent to the NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 sufficient to protect those insides from 7.62×51 mm ball ammunition fired at a range of 30 m, as well as hand grenades and anti-personnel explosives.

The nearly 14 ton Kozak-2M1 is expected to be operated by a crew of two and be capable of transporting at least six troops in full combat gear, depending on the requirement. Powered by a diesel engine capable of generating more than 280 h/p, the all-wheel-drive platform, which will feature an independent suspension system, is expected to reach a top speed of more than 110 km/h.

The vehicle has a roof-mounted turret with a modernized 12.7 mm NSV. It provides aimed shooting at a distance of up to 2 km on ground targets.