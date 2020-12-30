Ukrainian army awards contract to KB LUCH for ship-killing missiles

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s central state arms company, UkrOboronProm, announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has awarded a contract to KB LUCH for a new anti-ship cruise missile system.

“The State Kyiv Design Bureau “LUCH”, part of the UkrOboronProm, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have signed a contract for the delivery of RK-360MC Neptune coastal defense system to the Army in 2021,” said in a statement.

Per the contract, the Ukrainian army will receive utility launchers, transport and transport-charging vehicles, as well as a mobile command post, where all the information necessary for the operation of the system is concentrated.

According to open sources, the one Neptune batteries include six USPU-360 launchers with 24 R-360 ship-killer missiles.

The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and its speed is about 900 km/h. It is able to get at a height of from 3 m to 10 m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, i.e. a full salvo of 6 launchers, with an interval of launches in a salvo being from 3 to 5 seconds.

The complex can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coastline, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.

Furthermore, military leaders of Indonesia and Ukraine have signed agreements to boost their military cooperation, including an understanding to supply the newest Neptune coastal defense system.

Indonesia looks to buy new Ukrainian radar systems, air-to-air missiles, and a new Neptun coastal defense system with R-360 cruise missiles.