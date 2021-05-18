Ukrainian army artillery unit take part in U.S.-led multinational exercise

The artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the basis of the 26th Artillery Brigade began the active phase of the international exercise in Exercise Dynamic Front 21 at the training ground of the Artillery and Armament Training Center in Torun, Republic of Poland.

Exercise Dynamic Front 21 is a multinational exercise conducted by the U.S. Army in Europe that is designed to improve allied and partner nations’ ability to deliver long-range fire capabilities.

Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 – 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian army sent its heavy 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery systems. The 152 mm towed howitzer is a long-range field gun designed to suppress and destroy enemy manpower and equipment. It is also suitable for counter-battery fire.

The 2A36 is fitted with a semi-automatic breech block, a hydro-pneumatic battery, which uses the energy from the recoil, and a chain-driven rammer for the projectile and the cased propellant charge. The carriage is raised with hydraulic power. It is also equipped with a two-speed mechanism for elevation.