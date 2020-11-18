Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Ukrainian armored utility vehicles spotted on film set of new Netflix movie

By Dylan Malyasov
Source: Ukrainian Armor

Ukrainian-made armored utility vehicles were spotted on the film set of the new Netflix movie.

The two Varta armored personnel carriers were spotted with a film crew in Kyiv this Autumn at the film set of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s action-comedy “The Last Mercenary” from director David Charhon.

In the French-language film, written by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane (“Lascars”), action star Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a mysterious former secret service agent who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

The cast also includes Alban Ivanov (“Lucky”), Assa Sylla (“Mortel”) and Samir Decazza (“Valide”).

Interestingly, Ukrainian vehicles were painted as armored personnel carriers of the French police intervention unit called the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI).

Varta is a new armoured personnel carrier designed and developed by defense vehicle manufacturing company Ukrainian Armor.

As noted by the company, the Varta base model utilizes a crew capsule with a V-shaped hull, mounted on a MAZ truck chassis. This V-shaped hull is accommodated anti‑mine seats, giving crew members protection to withstand the detonation of charges up to 6kg of TNT.

