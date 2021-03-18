Ukraine to buy up to 75 BTR-4 armoured vehicles

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has signed a new contract with state-owned Kharkiv Morozov Design Bureau (KMDB), part of the UkrOboronProm, for the serial production of an indigenous BTR-4 8×8 armoured fighting vehicle.

The long-awaited contract for up to 75 new armoured vehicles includes two versions of combat vehicles: BTR-4E wheeled armoured personnel carrier and an advanced amphibious configuration for Ukrainian Naval Infantry.

The contract will also include an unspecified number of command and special vehicles.

In January, the director of KMDB Yakov Mormilo said that that 60 amphibious armored personnel carriers will be produced in 2021 for the Ukrainian Marines.

The new amphibious version brings enhanced lethality, survivability and maneuverability compared to the base version of BTR-4.

The advanced version fitted with an amphibious kit which able the vehicle to be used for sea operations. The new armoured amphibious vehicle can swim at sea and negotiate water obstacles without any configuration changes.

The BTR-4EM will possess ground mobility and speed similar to the BTR-3 and BTR-4 combat vehicles during sustained operations ashore and have the capability to provide organic, direct fire support to dismounted infantry in the attack.