Ukraine reportedly looks to buy Dana M2 self-propelled gun-howitzers

Facing a steady with the obsolescence of Soviet-Era 152mm towed gun-howitzers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now reportedly in talks to buy new Czech-made Dana M2 self-propelled howitzers.

Citing the head of missile troops and artillery of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Malinovsky, ArmyInform.com.ua reported that Ukraine is now looking to buy new Dana M2 self-propelled wheeled howitzers to replace aging 152-mm towed howitzers.

“The purchase and supply of 152-mm self-propelled howitzers “DANA-M2″ made in the Czech Republic is currently being considered to replace towed howitzers,” said Andriy Malinovsky.

The DANA M2 is an upgraded version of 52 mm DANA vz. 77 self-propelled gun-howitzer that has gone through a major modernization.

The DANA M2 howitzer is equipped with a powerful Onboard Control System which contains subsystems of diagnostics, navigation, automatic gun aiming, autonomous calculation of shooting elements and ammunition selection subsystem.

The newly implemented automatic guiding system allows fast and fully-automatic weapon adjustment into fire position.

Additionally, Ukraine plans to replace Soviet 2A36, 2A65, 2S19, 2S5 artillery systems with 155-mm self-propelled howitzers on a wheeled chassis, and 2S1 and 2S3 howitzers with 155-mm self-propelled howitzers on a tracked chassis.