Thursday, June 18, 2020

Ukraine receives new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles

Photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine.

“U.S. security assistance and cooperation efforts with Ukraine during COVID 19 continue! Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $60 million of equipment to transfer to our Ukrainian partners, including radios, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank missiles,” the Embassy said on Twitter.

The United States is one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent outbreak of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region that has killed more than 10,000 people.

“The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” also added in the Embassy.

The first shipment of Javelin systems worth around $47 million arrived in Ukraine in April 2018 after the U.S. State Department gave the green light for the deal.

The Javelin is considered the first “fire-and-forget” shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon system. Its unique top-attack flight mode, self-guiding tracking system and advanced warhead design allows it to defeat all known tanks up to 2,500 meters away from the firer.

Kyiv and Washington believe the system will improve Ukraine’s long-term defense capacity.

