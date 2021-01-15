Ukraine receives new batch of Humvee armoured vehicles

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces has received a new batch of 20 HMMWV M1151 armoured vehicles along with 84 boats.

“Nothing could stop the delivery of 20 humvees to Ukrainian Land Forces and Special Operations Forces along with 84 boats for the Ukrainian Navy as part of the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post Friday.

The HMMWV, better known as Humvee, is a lightweight, highly mobile, high-performance, diesel-powered four-wheel drive, air-transportable and air-droppable family of tactical vehicles. The HMMWV supports combat and combat service support units with a versatile, mission-configurable, tactical wheeled vehicle.

It is manufactured by AM General LLC. More than 50 countries and military organisations operate these vehicles.

The United States and other Western countries have expanded support of Ukraine’s military since Moscow seized control of the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow is also backing separatists in a war in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.

The Pentagon statement says the United States continues to urge all allies and partners to enhance their support for Ukraine’s security and defense.