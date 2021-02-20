Ukraine promotes its advanced wheeled fighting vehicle for Middle East

Ukraine’s defense industry is promoting its advanced version of a BTR-4 wheeled fighting vehicle at the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) for the Middle East market.

Ukraine’s military export agency will unveil the latest version of the BTR-4 wheeled fighting vehicle, called the BTR-4MV1 at IDEX 2021.

The new combat vehicle offers significant improvements over the BTR-4 series. An advanced modular armour protection system provides the vehicle with NATO STANAG-standard from bullets, guns, and weapons.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

When creating BTR-4MV1 developers used a modular approach in constructing armor protection, using spaced armor. Such a modular approach allows to quickly replace elements of the upper layer of armor in the field conditions.

The new engineering solution offers a high level of protection for the vehicle’s occupants against improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mine blasts. The vehicle has mine-resistant seats and spall liners. The wheeled armoured fighting vehicle has a rear ramp with doors for troop entry and exit. It has a crew of three consisting of the driver, gunner, and commander and hold six troops.

Thanks to these measures, BTR-4MB1 protection significantly exceeds any APC or IFV sample, Ukrainian defenders are armed with.

The BTR-4MV1 is equipped with a German Deutz engine and the American Alisson transmission. It is capable of sustained speeds of 110 km/h on level roads. According to the company, the vehicle weight 24-25 tons, which is 2-3 tons more than BTR-4. In addition, the BTR-4MB1 retained the possibility of forcing water obstacles by swimming, at speeds up to 10 km/h.