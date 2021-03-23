Ukraine notes strong Brazilian interest in anti-tank missiles

Ukrainian state foreign trade enterprise SpetsTechnoExport has reported that Brazil has shown strong interest in modern anti-tank missile systems developed by Kyiv-based state design bureau LUCH.

On Monday, the first technical online consultation between Ukraine and the Republic of Brazil took place within the framework of the Dialogue in the Defense Sphere of the two countries, launched in autumn 2020, according to a recent SpetsTechnoExport news release.

The conference was joined by: from the Ukrainian side – Ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil Rostislav Tronenko, General Designer-General Director of LUCH Oleg Korostelev, management of Spetstechnoexport, from Brazil – Director of the Department of Commercial Promotion of Defense Products (SEPROD) of the Brazilian Defense Ministry, Division General Luis Antonio Duisit Brito, coordinator of the department of promotion of defense products Arthur Denise Marra, coordinator of the department of promotion of defense products of the sea and military captain Pedro Sa.

As noted by the SpetsTechnoExport, one major focus of the preliminary discussion was further cooperation on the supply of anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems and 90 and 105 mm guided missiles, development and supply of aircraft missiles and their integration into Gripen fighter jets, a joint production of armored vehicles and heavy aircraft.

The Kyiv-based state design bureau LUCH is a leading Ukrainian defense enterprise that developing modern missile systems such as Stugna-P and Corsar anti-tank weapons, Neptun anti-ship cruise missile system and Vilha extended-range guided rocket system.

Ukrainian Stugna-P and light-weight Corsar modern anti-tank missile systems are designed to destroy manpower and stationary and mobile modern armored targets with combined, carried, or monolithic armor including ERA (explosive reactive armor) and also pinpoint targets like weapon emplacements, lightly armored objects and hovered helicopters at any time of day or night.