Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

NewsArmyDefense & Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Russia begins trials of new generation unmanned ground vehicle

Russia has begun trials of the new Marker unmanned ground system, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects announced on 29 June. The Marker unmanned...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force intercepts four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska

U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, intercepted four Russian Tu-142MK (NATO reporting...
View Post
Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
View Post
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
View Post
Aviation

Russia started testing its new spy plane

OJSC Experimental Machine-Building Plant n.a. V.M. Myasishchev, part of the United Aircraft Corporation of Rostec State Corporation, kicked off operational testing of the new...
View Post
Subscribe

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not stop using its armed forces for political and economic objectives.

“A significant number of military experts and analysts share the opinion about the possibility of a military offensive. NATO also understands how real it is to use Russia’s military potential against Ukraine, and its activation is possible in the near future. Therefore, we need to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not stop using its armed forces for political and economic objectives,” he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Bodnar, firstly, there is an increase in military capacities on the eastern border of Ukraine, and secondly, a significant increase in military groups of Russian troops on the seized part of the Ukrainian territory – Crimean peninsula.

- Advertisement -

Some experts said that Summer 2020 could be a turning point in the situation with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula and bring Ukraine a new war, now in the south. This is stated by American and Ukrainian experts, as well as leaders of neighboring countries warn the Ukrainian authorities about such a scenario.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also said in a comment to the Financial Times that there was a high probability of intensification of Russia’s military aggression.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine also points to the fact that military vehicles, aircraft, and equipment were brought to the Crimea and a huge number of military exercises in the Black Sea region (only in April this year about 30 exercises were conducted). At the same time, analysts at The Jamestown Foundation believe that a catastrophic drought and Putin’s inability to provide the peninsula with water that will push Russia to a new attack on Ukraine very soon.

In addition, new satellite imagery from Google Earth shows hundreds of Russian main battle tanks at a new military base on the outskirts of the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. Compared to last year’s photos, there is a noticeable increase in the number of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other wheeled vehicles.

The large-scale military base only 18 kilometers away from the border with toward rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. Images show hundreds of main battle tank like as T-64 and also T-62M, while a thousand military trucks, artillery systems and tankers are located slightly higher.

Ukrainian officials also accused Russia of supplying regular troops and sophisticated heavy weaponry to the rebels.

What’s more, the OSCE SMM to Ukraine has reported that it spotted the movement of military-type trucks across the uncontrolled sections of border with Russia in the occupied areas of Luhansk region.

“On 4–5 June, between 20:40 and 00:24, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a convoy of trucks entering Ukraine and another convoy exiting Ukraine on a dirt road near Cheremshyne (non-government-controlled, 59km south-east of Luhansk), near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities,” reads the OSCE SMM daily report 134/2020 issued on 6 June 2020.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6 bomber

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6K strategic bomber flying through international airspace between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea,...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more

Related News

Army

Patria, Kongsberg to build U.S. Army’s future mortar system

Finnish aerospace and defense Patria Group, along with its partner Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has announced that it will develop a new mortar system...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army advanced defense system successfully intercepted tactical ballistic missile

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has reported that the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement, an advanced missile defense system, successfully...
Read more
Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine