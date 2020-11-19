Thursday, November 19, 2020
Ukraine develops new Bureviy heavy rocket artillery system

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Oleg Katkov

“Shepetivsky Repair Plant”, part of the Ukrainian state arms conglomerate UkrOboronProm, has developed a new heavy rocket artillery system called the Bureviy (Hurricane), according to the Defense Express.

According to a Defense Express report, the Bureviy is a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) can now fire a longer-range missile distinguished by high precision.

The Ukrainian 220-mm MLRS comprises an upgraded launcher from the Soviet Uragan system equipped with an automated fire control system, new rockets and corrected rockets with the separated high explosive element.

The Bureviy system is based on the chassis of the Chech-made Tatra T815-7T3RC1 8×8 military truck, which provides good tactical mobility. It is equipped with a single container with sixteen launcher tubes for 220-mm rockets, which can fire all current Uragan and Typhoon 2 rockets, including HE-FRAG, incendiary, thermobaric, cluster with anti-personnel or anti-tank mines.

The new MLRS has been recently tested at the Goncharívs’ke test range.

